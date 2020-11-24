DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down to $2.73

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.43. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 22,059 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBVT. Citigroup lowered their target price on DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $299.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 7,534,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 917.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 102,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 849.7% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 732,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 655,189 shares during the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

