DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down to $2.73

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.43. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 22,059 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DBVT. Citigroup lowered their target price on DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $299.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.44.
About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.
