Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Raised to $20.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DK. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sector underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.90.

NYSE:DK opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.07. Delek US has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 61,423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Delek US by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Delek US by 17.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 25,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 42.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

