Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $38.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.35.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of BECN stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.95. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.