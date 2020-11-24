Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.21

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 48419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DB. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.