Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their sell rating on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DGII. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

Get Digi International alerts:

DGII opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.32 million, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Digi International has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.04 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $730,417.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,358,754.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,504 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 139,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 83,224 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Digi International by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Digi International by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Digi International by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.