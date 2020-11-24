Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DMS stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42. Digital Media Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.19% of Digital Media Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

