Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 7,802 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Novartis stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.01. 35,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,986. The stock has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average is $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.