Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 26,451 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 416,949 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 832,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,697,000 after buying an additional 46,446 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,596,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 111,666 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 640,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 144,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,886. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a current ratio of 31.48. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $54.41.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

