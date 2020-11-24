Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after buying an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after buying an additional 3,282,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,443,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after buying an additional 2,768,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $28.13. 1,466,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,604,613. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

