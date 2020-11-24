Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after buying an additional 479,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after buying an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after buying an additional 364,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 24.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after buying an additional 929,423 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $522.80. 113,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,721,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.35 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

