Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,993,000 after acquiring an additional 629,683 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,251 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,484,000 after acquiring an additional 179,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,921,000 after acquiring an additional 274,941 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.69. 41,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $115.92 and a one year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.