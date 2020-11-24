Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $793,000 Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 76.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,339,420 shares of company stock worth $375,795,729. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,431. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.99.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

