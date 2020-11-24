Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 2,623 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 191.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in S&P Global by 8.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.36 and its 200-day moving average is $340.48. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

