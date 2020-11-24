Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 165,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,911,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

