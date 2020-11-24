Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Truist Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,888. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $228,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.