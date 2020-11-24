Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 10,348 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,348 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 16.8% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

T traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. 642,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,492,406. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

