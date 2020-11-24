Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in The Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 465.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BA. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.03.

Shares of BA traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.18. The stock had a trading volume of 462,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,533,773. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.88. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $374.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.