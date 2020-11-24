Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of DY opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 147.61 and a beta of 1.80. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $78.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $2,694,011.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,340.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $106,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.