Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Gap Down to $78.23

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.23, but opened at $71.15. Dycom Industries shares last traded at $65.52, with a volume of 4,846 shares changing hands.

DY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $2,694,011.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,340.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 40.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 294,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 256,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 34,569 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 202,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 47,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

