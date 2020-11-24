Eastern Bankshares, Inc.’s (NYSE:EBC) Quiet Period To End on November 24th

Eastern Bankshares’ (NYSE:EBC) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 24th. Eastern Bankshares had issued 179,300,000 shares in its public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,793,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

EBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EBC opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $14.67.

Eastern Bankshares (NYSE:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

