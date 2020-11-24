Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will post $180,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $10.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $49.45 million, with estimates ranging from $6.18 million to $132.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 235,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. 11,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,657. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $310.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.58.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

