Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.88

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 21773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 500,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $35,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 248,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period.

About Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.