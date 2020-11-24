Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $876.54 million, a P/E ratio of 545.94 and a beta of 0.63.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

