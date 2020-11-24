Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s previous close.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $876.54 million, a P/E ratio of 545.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.49%. Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 197.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

