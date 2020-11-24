ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Shares Gap Up to $2.07

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.81. ENGlobal shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 268,671 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 million, a P/E ratio of 103.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,363 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.