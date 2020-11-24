EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.57

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.57 and last traded at $72.46, with a volume of 807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.74.

NPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 958.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

