Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 467,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,514,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Equity Residential by 2.9% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 93,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 647,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,519,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 87,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.