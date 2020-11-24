Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Short Interest Update

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,960,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 10,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.21.
Equity Residential stock opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 395,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Equity Residential by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,727,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 83,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Equity Residential Company Profile
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.
