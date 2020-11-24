Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.47.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $306,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $8,323,999. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

