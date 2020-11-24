Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $628,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.8% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 24.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 957,788 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $120,241,000 after buying an additional 188,205 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

NKE stock opened at $134.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average of $109.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

