EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.23.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.47. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

