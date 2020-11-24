Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Get Euroseas alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESEA. ValuEngine downgraded Euroseas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $6.35 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Euroseas had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Euroseas will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euroseas (ESEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.