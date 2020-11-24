Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Short Interest Update

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 8,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

EVFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of EVFM stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $195.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.36. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $399,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 261.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 76,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $47,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

