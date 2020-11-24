Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,091,600 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 2,434,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,972.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVKIF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evonik Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evonik Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $30.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

