Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVTCY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evotec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evotec has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

EVTCY stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. Evotec has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $59.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

