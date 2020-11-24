Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Gap Up to $1.39

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.84. Express shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 74,757 shares changing hands.

EXPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.94 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 26.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Express by 139.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 417,371 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Express by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,663 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Express by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Express by 31.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 74,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Express by 146.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the period.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

