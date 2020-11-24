Express (NYSE:EXPR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Separately, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Express currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.94.

Shares of EXPR opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.05. Express has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.94 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 26.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Express will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Express by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,396 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Express by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 417,371 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Express by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares during the period.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

