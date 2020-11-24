FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $295.23

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $295.23 and last traded at $295.14, with a volume of 58212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

Get FedEx alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $1,446,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.