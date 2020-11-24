First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.43

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.43 and last traded at $48.43, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.94.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 70.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

