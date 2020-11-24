FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 55.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 75,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 32,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

