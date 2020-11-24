Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Gap Up to $5.95

Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $7.03. Fluidigm shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 30,840 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLDM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $441.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. Research analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the second quarter worth $11,657,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at about $24,188,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm during the second quarter worth about $5,013,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fluidigm by 523.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 953,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 800,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the third quarter worth $4,905,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.