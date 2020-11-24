FMC (NYSE:FMC) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rowe boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research began coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.18.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.29. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $116.98.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FMC will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 3,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.