Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Short Interest Update

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Currently, 21.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 58.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Funko by 777.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 901,110 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 78.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.33 million, a PE ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 2.25. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $191.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.10 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Funko will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

