Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Update

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 981,400 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE GNE opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $230.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.77. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 22,687.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 222,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 22.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider, and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through four segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

