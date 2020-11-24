Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Update

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 981,400 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE GNE opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $230.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.77. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.
Genie Energy Company Profile
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider, and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through four segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.
