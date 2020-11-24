GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.65

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 22969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Several research firms recently commented on GFL. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,460,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

