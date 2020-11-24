Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC raised Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.82.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $602.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,647,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $288,849,000 after buying an additional 4,897,742 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,062 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,789,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 981,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 89.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,462,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 690,178 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

