Glenview Trust Co Buys 434 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

MO stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.06. 69,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,761,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

