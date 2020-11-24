Glenview Trust Co Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 203.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in salesforce.com by 89.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 109,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 19,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.03, for a total transaction of $5,379,403.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,070,800.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,709 shares of company stock valued at $142,337,646. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.15. The company had a trading volume of 109,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.43. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $234.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.64, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

