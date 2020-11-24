Glenview Trust Co Has $1.40 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.52.

In related news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,977,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George L. Sing sold 10,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.06, for a total value of $6,120,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,222,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,558 shares of company stock worth $24,289,666 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,632. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $592.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.13 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.