Glenview Trust Co Has $2.11 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $137.37. The company had a trading volume of 30,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,104. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,289.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,119 shares of company stock worth $10,717,889. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.